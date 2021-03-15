Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:SPAQU)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:SPAQU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.22 on Monday.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

There is no company description available for Spartan Acquisition III Corp.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.