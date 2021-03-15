Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SDE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.05. 891,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,418. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

