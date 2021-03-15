SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,810 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.3% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,063,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $$45.81 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,540. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.