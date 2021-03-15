SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,450 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after buying an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.03. 356,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,247,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

