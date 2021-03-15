SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $173.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.