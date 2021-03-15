SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $119.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

