SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.21% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIE. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

