Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

