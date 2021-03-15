Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Up 16.3%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares traded up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 793,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,689,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

