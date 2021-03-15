Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Up 16.3%

Mar 15th, 2021


Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares traded up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 793,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,689,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

