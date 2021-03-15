Spin Master (SNMSF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (OTCMKTS: SNMSF):

3/11/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2021 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

