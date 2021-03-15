Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.35

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.35 and last traded at $163.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

