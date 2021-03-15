Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Sells $24,385.00 in Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $24,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

