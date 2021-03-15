Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Sells $24,385.00 in Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $24,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
