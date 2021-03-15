Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

