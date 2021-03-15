Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

