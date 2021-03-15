Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.