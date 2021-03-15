SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of SPX worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

