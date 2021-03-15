Squirrel Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $1.17 Million (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 98.8% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.17 million and $159,249.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.87 or 0.00455819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00521841 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 483,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,113 tokens. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

