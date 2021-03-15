SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.48. 338,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 958,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

