SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.11 ($5.24).

Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 351 ($4.59). 991,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.20 ($5.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.17.

In other SSP Group news, insider Mike Clasper bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Insiders have bought 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,125 over the last quarter.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

