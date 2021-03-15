Stabilize (STBZ) Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Stabilize token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.38 or 0.00021154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stabilize has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. Stabilize has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $208,549.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00451173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00060469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00095789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00546703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Stabilize Token Profile

Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 tokens. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

Stabilize Token Trading

