Stably USD (USDS) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Stably USD has a market cap of $638,505.15 and $8,514.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,608,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,651 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

