Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Up 4.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 3,531,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,210,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
