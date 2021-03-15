Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Up 4.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 3,531,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,210,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

