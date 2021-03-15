STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

