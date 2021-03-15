STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.52

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 34852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.