Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SLFPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

