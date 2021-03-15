Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Up 53.2% in February

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 11th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SMP stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $996.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

