Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 83,541 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Starbucks worth $366,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 81,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,405. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

