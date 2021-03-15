STASIS EURO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595,524.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.47 million and $595,524.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

