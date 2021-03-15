State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 410,612 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in State Street by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

