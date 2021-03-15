Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Up 5.9%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. 200,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 497,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

