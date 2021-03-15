StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.97. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 74,403 shares trading hands.

GASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

