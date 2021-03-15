Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Steelcase worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.