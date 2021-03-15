Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $169.08 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,009.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.05 or 0.00945372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.00346109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00031236 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,156,779 coins and its circulating supply is 376,182,685 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

