Stella-Jones Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.66.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

