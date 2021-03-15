Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

STLA opened at $18.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26. Stellantis has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

