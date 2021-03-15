STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.75

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 62568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

