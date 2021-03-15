Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.18% of Stericycle worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $14,443,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.