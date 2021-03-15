stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $1,698.53 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,698.53 or 0.03103406 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $317.15 million and approximately $21,739.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00454083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00052099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.27 or 0.00548636 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 186,721 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

