Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,765. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

