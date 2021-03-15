Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $9.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.30 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.