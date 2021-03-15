Stipend (SPD) Price Up 38.4% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $428,785.44 and $26.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,513.65 or 0.99602677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00036241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.30 or 0.00398854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00298880 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.00784689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00077224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00035365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005273 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

