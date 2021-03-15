Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 15th (1COV, AMTX, BAS, BN, BRLXF, CCL, CDDRF, CSQPF, CWXZF, DMAC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 15th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $28.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Truist from $14.00 to $16.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $4.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $14.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $84.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £187 ($244.32) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Truist from $20.00 to $25.00.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $124.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by Truist from $48.00 to $68.00.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 441 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $62.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $1.50 to $2.50. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

