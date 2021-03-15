Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 15th (ADNT, CACI, CVA, CWBR, EC, GE, GNMK, MRNA, NFLX, PBR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 15th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and international presence have been boosting Adient's prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. However, elevated leverage of the firm plays a spoilsport. Also, the firm expects to witness short-term hiccups amid the global chip shortage. Unfavorable forex translations, negative trade policies, high R&D expenses for upgraded technology remain headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $254.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CACI is benefiting from new business wins and organic expansions. The company has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals at regular intervals. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuations in revenue. CACI continues to generate higher cash flows mainly driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as its Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. The company completed three acquisitions recently, adding mission expertise and technology capabilities to its business. CACI continues to expect accelerating organic revenue growth and margin expansion throughout fiscal 2021. However, increased interest expenses kept margins under pressure. Intense competition remains major concern. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding is developing and commercializing innovative technology to further strengthen its existing operations. Also, the company is efficiently managing its expenses and is focused on its first Total Ash Processing System facility to reduce the long-term costs of ash disposal, thereby becoming more sustainable. Further, it lowered its annual dividend rate and implemented cost-saving measures to preserve liquidity amid this unprecedented economic crisis. Moreover, systematic investments in organic projects will further expand operations and boost its performance. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, high-debt level amid the current economic uncertainty remains a concern. Non-renewal of contracts and their possible cancellations along with the presence of stringent laws and regulations might hinder growth.”

Aegis started coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR). Aegis issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $208.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers’ have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. The company remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for the first quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations as well as higher steel prices. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is expected to contribute to its margins. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, weak demand is hurting U.S. Steel’s tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, lower shipments are likely to weigh on Flat-Rolled margins in the first quarter. The company’s European business is also facing challenges from raw material cost inflation.”

