Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cincinnati Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 426 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

CINF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

