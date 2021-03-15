Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Coca-Cola European Partners Call Options (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 561% compared to the average daily volume of 399 call options.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after acquiring an additional 233,812 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $212,065,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,372. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

