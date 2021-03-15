Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sigma Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,912 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,827% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGLB traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

