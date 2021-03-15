Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the average daily volume of 517 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.