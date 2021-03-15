Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of GenMark Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of 981% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GNMK traded up $5.36 on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $23.87.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 173,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.