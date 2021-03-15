StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in StoneCo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $288,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $62,928,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.84. 33,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

