StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 11th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $288,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $62,928,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

