StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 11th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $288,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $62,928,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
